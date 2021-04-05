Richard Okorogheye: Police find body in search for missing student
BBC Local News: London -- Richard Okorogheye was last seen by his family on 22 March, when he left their home in west London.Full Article
Police searching for missing 19-year-old student Richard Okorogheye have said a body has been found in Epping Forest.
Specialist police divers have been deployed to search for clues in the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye.