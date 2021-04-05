Episode three of Line of Duty gave the viewers plenty to cheer about, with that AC-12 reunion, classic Hastings quotes, the link established between the OCG, Gail Vella and Jackie Laverty and the mention of 'H'.Full Article
Line of Duty: Is Kate about to be retired permanently from AC-12?
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Line of Duty viewers in a frenzy after 'solving' H mystery
Tamworth Herald
Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), Adrian Dunbar (Supt Ted Hastings) and Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott), have returned for the new..
The moment cop proved he was corrupt in Line of Duty episode
Nottingham Post
You might like
More coverage
Line of Duty fans in shock as Ryan Pilkington makes his return
DI Kate Fleming, played by Vicky McClure, recognises him
Nottingham Post