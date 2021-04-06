Foreign holidays only ‘for people who can afford it’
Hull Daily Mail
Government has unveiled outline of a traffic light system for enabling overseas leisure travel to resume
Government minister urges people to "hold off" booking foreign holidays
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Government minister Helen Whately tells BBC Breakfast people should ‘hold off on booking’ a foreign holiday.