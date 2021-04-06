Covid in Scotland: Secondary schools to return full time after Easter
Published
Secondary pupils will resume full-time study in schools after the Easter holidays, it is confirmed.Full Article
Published
Secondary pupils will resume full-time study in schools after the Easter holidays, it is confirmed.Full Article
West Dunbartonshire secondary school will reopen full-time to nearly pupils when the Easter holidays finish.
The First Minister was speaking at her now weekly covid media briefing where she provided an update on Scotland's route out of..