UK reports 20 more COVID deaths and 2,379 cases - as vaccine second doses near 5.5 million

UK reports 20 more COVID deaths and 2,379 cases - as vaccine second doses near 5.5 million

Sky News

Published

The UK has recorded 20 more COVID-related deaths and 2,379 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, according to the government's data.

Full Article