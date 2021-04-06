Dave Grohl to share memories of ‘a life lived loud’ with memoir The Storyteller
Published
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has said he will share “a collection of memories of a life lived loud” in his memoir The Storyteller.Full Article
Published
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has said he will share “a collection of memories of a life lived loud” in his memoir The Storyteller.Full Article
"I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life..."
*Dave Grohl* has laid out plans for new book The..