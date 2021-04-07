Piers Morgan dropped the bombshell he had received messages from the Royal family expressing their "gratitude" after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all Oprah chat.Full Article
Piers Morgan says Royal family messaged him with 'gratitude' after Oprah
Cambridge News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Piers Morgan insists Princess Diana would be horrified by the divide between Harry and William
Cover Video STUDIO
The broadcaster quit Good Morning Britain in early March after coming under fire for his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan,..
You might like
More coverage
Piers Morgan says members of the Royal family have thanked him
Bang Media International Limited
Piers Morgan has claimed “several members of the Royal Family” have sent him messages of “gratitude” following his..