Manchester Arena and Parsons Green bombers refuse to attend court
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Hashem Abedi and Ahmed Hassan are accused of assaulting an officer in HMP Belmarsh last May.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Hashem Abedi and Ahmed Hassan are accused of assaulting an officer in HMP Belmarsh last May.Full Article
The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, who is serving life in jail for helping make the explosive, has refused to appear in..
Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi and Parsons Green Tube bomber Ahmed Hassan have been told they may be “forced” to attend..