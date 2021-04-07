MHRA chief Dr June Raine told a press conference the safety monitoring systems were detecting "a potential side effect of the Covid-19 jab".Full Article
AstraZeneca vaccine advice for under-30s changes amid blood clot risk
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
PM: We’ll make sure people get the right jabs
ODN
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts to new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the use of the..
You might like
More coverage
Alert: UK agency: AstraZeneca vaccine has huge benefits but under-30s will be offered alternatives due to rare blood clot risk
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — UK agency: AstraZeneca vaccine has huge benefits but under-30s will be offered alternatives due to rare blood clot..
-
U.K. agency: Under-30s to be offered non-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
CTV News
-
Covid-19: Seven UK blood clot deaths after AstraZeneca vaccine
BBC Local News
-
UK regulator reports 30 clot cases linked to AstraZeneca jab
SeattlePI.com
-
Australia's AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue amid rare Melbourne blood clot case
SBS