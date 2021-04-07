Body found in Epping Forest confirmed as that of missing Richard Okorogheye
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Body found in Epping Forest lake confirmed as Richard Okorogheye
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Police have confirmed the body of a man found in a lake in Epping Forest, Essex, is that of missing 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye.
-
Body found in Epping Forest lake confirmed as Richard Okorogheye
Belfast Telegraph
-
Post-mortem due after body found in hunt for missing student
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Missing teenager’s mother told body found by police ‘matches his description'
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Police officers continue to monitor the scene in Epping Forest following the discovery of a man's body.Richard Okorogheye's mother..
Body found in Epping Forest in search for Richard Okorogheye
PA - Press Association STUDIO