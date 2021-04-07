Richard Okorogheye: Police confirm body find as missing student
BBC Local News: Oxford -- Richard Okorogheye was last seen by his family on 22 March, when he left their home in west London.Full Article
Police have confirmed the body of a man found in a lake in Epping Forest, Essex, is that of missing 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye.
The formal identification of the body found during the search for missing teenager Richard Okorogheye has yet to be..