Some 79 people had suffered rare blood clots after vaccination by the end of March in the UK - 19 of who had died.Full Article
Expert urges people to get AstraZeneca jab despite rare blood clots
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Under-30s to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca jab after blood clots review
Daily Record
Younger people will be offered vaccines like Pfizer or Moderna where available but will still get AstraZeneca if there is no other..
-
Covid-19: Under-30s to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine
Belfast Telegraph
-
AstraZeneca jab benefits ‘outweigh risks’ but under-30s offered alternative
Belfast Telegraph
-
EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot
SeattlePI.com
-
7 Deaths Among UK AstraZeneca Jab Recipients After Blood Clots: Regulator
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
PM urges people to continue getting AstraZeneca vaccine
ODN
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people should follow the advice of the MHRA, and continue to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid..
-
Expert suspects causal link between jab and rare clots
Express and Star
-
Expert suspects causal link between AstraZeneca jab and rare blood clots
Belfast Telegraph