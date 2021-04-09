The reopening of gyms and leisure centres, and outdoor organised activities are also set to be brought forward.Full Article
Wales accelerates easing of coronavirus restrictions as new infections fall
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Thailand faces growing outbreak ahead of New Year travel
SeattlePI.com
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities were struggling Friday to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the country's..
-
Doctors in Hungary question reopening amid spike in deaths
SeattlePI.com
-
Toronto officials support new COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine changes for Ontario, but say ‘no way to vaccinate out of a third wave’
CP24
-
Greece to reopen schools using self-test kits for COVID-19
SeattlePI.com
-
Merkel backs 'short, uniform lockdown' across Germany
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
The Latest: India sees another record day of new virus cases
SeattlePI.com
NEW DELHI — India has hit another new peak with 115,736 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. New Delhi, Mumbai and..
-
AP Interview: India could resume vaccine exports by June
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: Chile delays several elections amid virus surge
SeattlePI.com
-
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
SeattlePI.com
-
European countries scramble to tamp down latest virus surge
SeattlePI.com