Prince Philip death: Duke's visits to East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Published
BBC Local News: Lincolnshire -- After HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's death we look at his visits to East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Lincolnshire -- After HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's death we look at his visits to East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.Full Article
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Prince Andrew says "we've lost the grandfather of the nation", as he leaves a service..
The Duke of Edinburgh visited the county on a number of occasions.
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- As his death is announced, Yorkshire remembers the Duke of Edinburgh's many visits to..