No-nonsense prince was Queen’s ‘strength and stay’
The Duke of Edinburgh – quizzical, witty and controversial – was the Queen’s greatest source of support, her confidant and the man she relied on above all others.Full Article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays tribute to Prince Philip, saying the UK would mourn with the royal family and Her..
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.Prince Philip, whom the Queen described as..
The Queen is mourning the loss of her "strength and stay" the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who has died aged 99.