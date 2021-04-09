Duke at Queen’s side has made for a successful reign
Published
The Queen would not have been able to achieve everything she has without the Duke of Edinburgh at her side throughout the decades, a royal commentator has said.Full Article
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth had been married for 73 years. They were married in 1947. The Duke of Edinburgh remained by his..