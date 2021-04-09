Archaeologists unearth ancient pharaonic city in Egypt
Published
Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city, complete with mud brick houses, artefacts and tools from pharaonic times.Full Article
Published
Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city, complete with mud brick houses, artefacts and tools from pharaonic times.Full Article
A large pharaonic city, built more than 3,400 years ago during the opulent reign of Amenhotep III, has been uncovered in Egypt.
The city was built more than 3,400 years ago during the opulent reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs.