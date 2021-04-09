Detailed Duke of Edinburgh funeral plans codenamed Forth Bridge
Published
As the nation digests news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, behind the scenes the detailed plans for his funeral will soon be put into action.Full Article
Published
As the nation digests news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, behind the scenes the detailed plans for his funeral will soon be put into action.Full Article
Palace officials will soon be putting the plans for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral into action following his death aged 99 at..