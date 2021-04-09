Sky News readers have been recalling their personal encounters with Prince Philip following the Duke of Edinburgh's death at the age of 99.Full Article
Readers share their colourful memories of Duke of Edinburgh
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Philip tweaked my nose' and 'I got chocolate marks on his trousers' - readers share their memories of Duke of Edinburgh
Sky News readers have been recalling their personal encounters with Prince Philip following the Duke of Edinburgh's death at the..
Sky News