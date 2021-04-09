Prince Philip: Tributes after Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99
The Queen's "beloved" husband of 73 years, the longest-serving consort in British history, died at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.Full Article
Gun salutes have been fired across the UK to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99.
The Countess of Wessex says the Queen has been 'amazing' as she leaves Windsor Castle with her husband Edward following the death..