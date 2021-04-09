Fears that violence in Northern Ireland could continue over weekend
Leaders in Northern Ireland are fearful the chaos that has plagued the region in recent days will continue into the weekend.Full Article
The key facts behind the day's headlines on April 10 as Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill voiced her..
A total of 27 police officers have been injured in unrest in Northern Ireland as political leaders call for calm over the Easter..
Disturbances have broken out on the streets in Newtownabbey amid fears there may be another night of trouble ahead in Northern..