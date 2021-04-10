Prince Philip: Gun salutes planned across UK after Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99
BBC Local News: Norfolk -- The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II's husband of 73 years, died on Friday at the age of 99.Full Article
Gun salutes have been fired across the UK to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99.
After more than 70 years at the queen's side, Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.