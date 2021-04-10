Prince Harry has spoken to Prince Charles and is making arrangements to return in time.Full Article
Prince Harry trying to get back in time for Prince Philip's funeral
West Briton0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Harry in touch with senior royals about returning for Prince Philip’s funeral
Bang Media International Limited
Prince Harry has spoken to his father Prince Charles about returning to Britain to attend his grandfather's funeral.
You might like
More coverage
Meghan and Harry slammed for 'ice cold' tribute to Prince Philip on Archewell website
New Zealand Herald
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid tribute to Prince Philip, as the United Kingdom wonders whether they will return to the..