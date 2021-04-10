Prince Philip: Edinburgh gun salute marks duke's death
The 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fired one round every minute from ceremonial guns as part of a day of remembrance.Full Article
Gun salutes have been fired across the UK to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99.
Tributes to the 99-year-old are being paid across the UK after his death on Friday.