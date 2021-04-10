Stuart Dallas was the double goal-scoring hero for Leeds United as they beat runaway league leaders Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad despite playing the entire second half with only ten men.Full Article
Watch: Stuart Dallas scores twice to down Manchester City for ten-man Leeds
