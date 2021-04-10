Prince Harry is expected to attend his grandad Prince Philip's funeral - and government guidance suggests it is within lockdown rules for him to fly in from the US.Full Article
Why Harry can travel for Prince Philip's funeral - and who else might be there
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Harry to attend Prince Philip's funeral
Bleacher Report AOL
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, but his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of..
You might like
More coverage
Just In: Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral on Advice of Her Doctor
Mediaite
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will not attend the funeral of recently-deceased Prince Philip, under advice from her doctor...