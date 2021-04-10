Only 30 people, in addition to the clergy, will be allowed to be present, according to current coronavirus guidelines.Full Article
Who might attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral?
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Royal historian: Focus will be on Harry at funeral
PA - Press Association STUDIO
History professor Sarah Richardson says it is inevitable there will be a focus on the dynamics between the Duke of Sussex and the..
What happens next following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh?
Hull Daily Mail
You might like
More coverage
What happens next following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh?
PA - Press Association STUDIO
There will be no lying in state and no state funeral for Philip, in accordance with his wishes.His ceremonial royal funeral and..
Plans for Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral expected over weekend
Hull Daily Mail