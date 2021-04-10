Pregnant Meghan will not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral after medical advice
The pregnant Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral after medical advice.Full Article
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, but his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of..
LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip’s royal ceremonial funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle — a slimmed-down service..