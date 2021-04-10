Only 30 people – expected to be the Duke’s children, grandchildren and other close family – will attend as guestsFull Article
Harry set to attend Prince Philip's funeral without pregnant Meghan
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Queenreacts as Meghan Markle won't attend Prince Philip's funeral
East Lindsey Target
Prince Harry will attend
You might like
More coverage
Meghan Markle "Wishes" She Could Attend Prince Philip's Funeral Despite Royal Family Tension
E! Online
Let the record show that Meghan Markle would've attended Prince Philip's funeral were she not too far along in her pregnancy with..
-
Prince Harry flying back to US after Philip’s funeral to be with Meghan
Upworthy
-
Queen Elizabeth ‘understands why’ Meghan Markle can’t travel for Prince Philip’s funeral: report
Upworthy
-
Royal Source Reveals How Prince Harry & Prince William Might Interact at Prince Philip's Funeral
Just Jared
-
See How Queen Elizabeth Feels About Meghan Markle Being Unable to Attend Prince Philip's Funeral
Just Jared