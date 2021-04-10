Rachael Blackmore wins Grand National on Minella Times
Published
Rachael Blackmore becomes the first female jockey to win the Grand National with victory on Minella Times at Aintree.Full Article
Published
Rachael Blackmore becomes the first female jockey to win the Grand National with victory on Minella Times at Aintree.Full Article
Rachael Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win The Grand National, leading 11/1 shot Minella Times to victory.
The Coronavirus pandemic took hold across Britain last year and the virtual race was won by Potters Corner last year.