Prince Philip: Charles says dear papa was very special
Published
The Prince of Wales says the Duke of Edinburgh would be "amazed" by the reaction to his death.Full Article
Published
The Prince of Wales says the Duke of Edinburgh would be "amazed" by the reaction to his death.Full Article
The Prince of Wales has paid a moving tribute to his “dear Papa” – highlighting his “remarkable, devoted service to the..
Charles said the kind messages and reaction from members of the public will "sustain" the family through the "particularly sad..