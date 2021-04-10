Prince Philip: Charles says dear papa was very special
Published
BBC Local News: Essex -- The Prince of Wales says the Duke of Edinburgh would be "amazed" by the reaction to his death.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Essex -- The Prince of Wales says the Duke of Edinburgh would be "amazed" by the reaction to his death.Full Article
The Prince of Wales has paid a moving tribute to his “dear Papa” – highlighting his “remarkable, devoted service to the..
'My dear Papa was a very special person'