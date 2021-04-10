Former Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame dies aged 38
Published
Reality TV star Nikki Grahame, who rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother, has died aged 38.Full Article
Published
Reality TV star Nikki Grahame, who rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother, has died aged 38.Full Article
Former 'Big Brother' star Nikki Grahame has passed away at the age of 38.
Reality TV star Nikki Grahame, who rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother, has died at the age of 38.A statement from her..
Former Big Brother host Davina McCall has led the tributes to reality TV star Nikki Grahame, following her death aged 38.