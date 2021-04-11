Queen ‘thinking of others’ and ‘bearing up’ after Philip’s death – Wessexes
The Queen is “thinking of others” before herself as she comes to terms with the loss of her husband of 73 years, the Countess of Wessex has said.Full Article
The Queen has described the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as “having left a huge void in her life”. The Duke of..