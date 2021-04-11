He flew back from the US to honour the life of his grandfather Prince Philip, who died peacefully age 99 on Friday.Full Article
Prince Harry arrives back in UK for Prince Philip's funeral a year after leaving
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK ahead of Prince Philip funeral
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is joining his family in mourning the Duke of Edinburgh
