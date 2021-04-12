Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site
Published
Iran’s foreign ministry has blamed Israel for the sabotage attack at its underground Natanz nuclear facility.Full Article
Published
Iran’s foreign ministry has blamed Israel for the sabotage attack at its underground Natanz nuclear facility.Full Article
Israel’s army chief has appeared to hint at possible Israeli involvement in an incident at the Natanz nuclear site in Iran, which..
Tehran has described a power outage that crippled an important uranium enrichment facility as an act of "nuclear terrorism" and has..