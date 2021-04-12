Masters 2021: Robert MacIntyre keen to return after 'dream' 12th place on debut
Published
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre is thrilled to secure a place in next year's Masters after finishing joint 12th on his debut at Augusta National.Full Article
Published
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre is thrilled to secure a place in next year's Masters after finishing joint 12th on his debut at Augusta National.Full Article
World number 44 Robert MacIntyre says it is a dream come true that he will be making his Masters debut next month after qualifying..