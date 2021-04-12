Prince Harry thanks Duke of Edinburgh for his 'dedication' to the Queen
Folkestone Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Charles pays tribute to 'dear Papa' Prince Philip in moving speech
Cover Video STUDIO
Prince Charles has paid tribute to his "dear Papa" following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday.
Sir John Major: The Queen has earned the right to space to grieve
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Royal historian: Focus will be on Harry at funeral
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Sophie: The Queen has been amazing
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Countess of Wessex says the Queen has been 'amazing' as she leaves Windsor Castle with her husband Edward following the death..
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have paid tribute to Prince Philip
Bang Media International Limited