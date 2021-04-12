The show's highly anticipated conclusion was set to air on Friday night but was cancelled following the death of Prince Philip.Full Article
When is the final of MasterChef 2021 on TV?
Sevenoaks Chronicle0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The One Show pulled from schedule after death of Prince Philip
Bristol Post
Other programmes including the MasterChef final could also be affected by the change in programming
Leicestershire MasterChef mum misses out on top four place
Leicester Mercury
Meet the MasterChef contestant from Leicestershire
Leicester Mercury