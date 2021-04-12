More than half of Government of Jersey spending with local companies
Published
BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Jersey -- A new report shows where companies receiving taxpayer money are based for the first time.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Jersey -- A new report shows where companies receiving taxpayer money are based for the first time.Full Article
Mayoral Candidate Tim Kelly talks about why he's running. Thursday, meet his opponent Kim White. (Part1)
A landlord has had to pour £1,500 worth of booze down the drain after the government banned takeaway drinks as part of the..