Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun: Police chief
Police in Minnesota where a black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop say the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.Full Article
Minnesota National Guard Deployed , After Police Officer Kills Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright, a black man, was shot..
Police in a Minneapolis suburb where a Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop say the officer who fired intended to use a..