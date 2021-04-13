Second night of protests in Minneapolis after black man killed by police
Police have clashed with protesters for a second night in a Minneapolis suburb where an officer shot a black man dead during a traffic stop.Full Article
Police chief of Brooklyn Center said earlier that the officer who killed 20-year-old Duante Wright, a Black man, meant to use her..
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop outside Minneapolis. CBS2's..