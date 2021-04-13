Third wave in UK could see another 50,000 deaths, says vaccine expert
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Thailand’s COVID Setback: Plans To Reopen Economy Have Stalled Once Again – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Thailand’s reputation for an effective handling the Covid-19 pandemic is under challenge with a third outbreak on the eve of the..
-
Thailand sees record new infections ahead of major festival
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: S Korea to resume AstraZeneca jab for ages 30-60
SeattlePI.com
-
Iran enforces 10-day lockdown amid fourth wave of pandemic
SeattlePI.com
-
Millions mark Easter under virus curbs
MENAFN.com
You might like
More coverage
France, Italy impose Easter lockdowns as COVID cases surge
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Millions of people across Europe are set to mark Easter Sunday under new coronavirus restrictions.
EU tightens COVID vaccine export rules as third wave builds
Al Jazeera STUDIO