Princess Eugenie has paid a heartfelt tribute to Prince Philip, saying he would be "so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days".Full Article
'We all miss you', Eugenie says in touching Instagram tribute to Prince Philip
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Princess Eugenie shares beautiful tribute to Prince Philip before funeral
Tamworth Herald
"You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days," she wrote.