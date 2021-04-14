Challenge Cup: Quarter-final double-header to be shown live on the BBC
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Wigan's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull FC and Castleford's tie v Salford will be shown live on the BBC on 8 May.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Wigan's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull FC and Castleford's tie v Salford will be shown live on the BBC on 8 May.Full Article
Ulster produced an admirable second half comeback to beat Northampton Saints on Saturday night and seal their spot in the Challenge..
The winners will book a quarter-final place