Queen welcomes her new Lord Chamberlain
The Queen has formally welcomed her new Lord Chamberlain to his post as she carried out her second in-person public engagement after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.Full Article
Lord Parker, a former head of MI5, receives the wand and insignia of office at a ceremony in Windsor.