Royal family will not wear military uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Queen may ban military uniforms at Prince Phillip's funeral
Bristol Post
Her Majesty won't want to detract from the primary focus of the day, which is commemorating Prince Philip's life
You might like
More coverage
Prince Philip: Britain's Prince Charles says his 'dear Papa was a very special person'
Euronews English
Prince Philip’s funeral will take place on April 17 at Windsor Castle in a family service that will be closed to the public.
Armed Forces rehearse for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
PA - Press Association STUDIO