The Duke first started designing the the Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab in 2003.Full Article
Unique Land Rover hearse Prince Philip designed himself
Bristol Post0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WEB EXTRA: Land Rover That Will Carry Prince Philip's Coffin Revealed
CBS4 Miami
Prince Philip helped design a custom Land Rover hearse that will be used at his funeral on Saturday (4/17). Take a look.
You might like
More coverage
Prince Philip’s personalised Land Rover hearse is unveiled
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Duke of Edinburgh’s modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle has been unveiled for the first time, two days..
Prince Philip funeral: First images of Land Rover hearse revealed
New Zealand Herald