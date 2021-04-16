77 cases of Covid variant first detected in India found in UK
Published
The discovery of 77 UK cases of a coronavirus variant first detected in India could be a cause for concern, an expert has said.Full Article
Published
The discovery of 77 UK cases of a coronavirus variant first detected in India could be a cause for concern, an expert has said.Full Article
Public Health officials say that enhanced contact tracing is underway after 77 cases of the B.1.617 strain was found across the UK.
Despite growing concerns about the "double mutant" strain of COVID-19, many vaccination sites in the Indian capital showed little..