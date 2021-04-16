Sergio Aguero ruled out of Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea
Published
Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.Full Article
Published
Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.Full Article
An in-depth look at the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City, with a place in the final against Leicester or..
The full list of officials have been revealed for Leicester vs Southampton and Chelsea vs Manchester City ahead of this weekend's..